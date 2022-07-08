The Dibble Demons’ 2022 football season will begin in August.
The Demons will look to extend their playoff steak in 2022 and will begin their season outside of district play Aug. 26. Dibble will begin its season during Zero Week and will look to improve upon a 5-6 season that had a postseason berth for the fifth season in a row.
Dibble’s 2022 schedule will feature five teams that advanced to the playoffs last season, and those teams combined for eight playoff victories.
Dibble faced nine teams on 2022’s schedule in 2021, and the Demons managed to come away with a 5-4 record against those teams.
Dibble will play one home game and two road games before going to district play. The Demons will host Minco (Aug. 26) and play at Lindsay (Sept. 2) and at Little Axe (Sept. 16) in those three games.
The Demons will have an off week the week of Sept. 9. Dibble lost to Minco and beat Little Axe last season but did not play Lindsay.
Inside District A-4, the Demons will play four home games and three road games.
Dibble will host Wynnewood (Sept. 23), Elmore City-Pernell (Oct. 7), Stratford (Oct. 21) and Rush Springs (Nov. 4).
The Demons will have road games against Ringling (Sept. 30), Healdton (Oct. 13) and Wayne (Oct. 28).
Dibble picked up wins over Wynnewood, Stratford, Healdton and Rush Springs last season.
