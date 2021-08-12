The Dibble Demons are looking to build on two winning seasons in a row.
Dibble head coach Richard Norman is entering his third season in charge of the Dibble football program and is excited about what the 2021 season could have in store. Under Norman, Dibble has posted two winning seasons in a row and has won at least one playoff game in each those two seasons.
Norman believes that each new season brings excitement in some type of way. He is feeling that excitement for the program going forward.
“We are all excited for the start of the '21 football season,” Norman said. “A new season always brings an enthusiasm for hope and excitement for the fall.”
With what Dibble has on its 2021 roster, Norman thinks his team can have another successful season.
“We are expecting to make a run at the playoffs again,” he said.
Helping the Demons make another run to the Class A postseason will be a group of returning starters on offense and defense. Norman said that the Demons are returning multiple starters on offense and defense, and the Demons are hoping to build momentum.
“This will be a season of building,” he said. “We are returning four starters on offense and five on defense.”
But Norman is also excited about the youth that he has on his roster and is looking forward to watching them grow as the season goes along.
“We are excited for the youth of our team,” he said.
According to Norman, Dibble's success will start up front. He said there is plenty of experience in that area, and that experience will be beneficial throughout the season.
“We return the majority of our guys up front," Norman said. "This will be the strength of our program this season, giving us a good foundation to build on."
Eli Rimer has proven himself as a playmaker for the Demons. He earned himself a spot on the Class A All-VYPE team in the magazine's Pigskin Preview as a defensive back.
Rimer has also proven himself in other facets of the game. He scored multiple touchdowns last season as a weapon on offense.
The Demons will begin their season Sept. 3 and will play their season opener on the road. Dibble will make its way to Minco to take on the Bulldogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.