The Dibble Demons are on a streak.
The Dibble football traveled to Healdton on Friday after picking up their first District A-4 win the week before. And the Demons picked up another crucial victory in Thursday’s matchup.
Dibble exited the game against Healdton with a record of 3-4 on the season and a 2-2 record in district play. And the Demons rolled to a 60-8 victory over Healdton to get to those totals.
The Demons have now won two games in a row after snapping a losing streak of two games with a win over Elmore City-Pernell. And the Demons rolled in the last two games, posting a 90-point differential in those two victories.
Dibble outscored its last two opponents 104-14. The Demons' streak comes ahead of a game against a Stratford team with one loss this season.
At 2-2 in district play, Dibble is right in the middle of a playoff chase in District A-4. A win over Stratford would be a huge step for the Demons toward making it out of that chase with a playoff spot.
Dibble hosts Stratford on Friday.
