The Dibble Demons are hoping to be one of the top teams in District A-4.
Head coach Richard Norman is in his fourth year as the program's head coach, and the Demons are looking for more success during his tenure. The Demons have made the postseason five seasons in a row and have been to the playoffs each year under Norman.
Norman and the program are excited about continuing to add to what they have built over the last three seasons.
“Excited to see the growth of our team,” Norman said. “We have had a good summer, [and the] kids worked hard."
Norman said that fans will be able to see a physical, aggressive team during the 2022 campaign, and the Demons will look to turn up the speed throughout the season.
According to Norman, experience and defense will be key strengths of the team while the offense continues to progress after some changes.
“Our strength will be in our defense,” Norman said. “We are returning the majority of playmakers on that side of the ball.
“We have a bunch of returning starters on both sides of the ball.”
Norman also mentioned another key to success for the Demons throughout the season.
“The progression of our offense [will be key],” Norman said. “We are changing some things up this season.”
The Demons will be entering the season with high expectations. Norman and the team believe they can be one of the top teams in their district.
“We feel we are one of the better teams in our district. If we can come together, we expect to make a good run at the playoffs,” he said.
The Demons have a VYPE Top 100 player in Jag Norman, and he also received All-VYPE recognition in Class A.
The Demons will begin their season at home Aug. 26. They will open the season by hosting the Minco Bulldogs.
