The Dibble Demons saw their fair share of success in 2019 and are looking to add to it.
Dibble is looking to advance to the postseason for the third season in a row, but 2019’s playoff appearance came under different circumstances compared to 2018. Dibble went 3-8 in 2018 before rattling off a 9-3 season in 2019 and winning its second playoff game in three seasons.
Dibble head coach Richard Norman is entering his second season at the helm of the Demons and is expecting another strong season for his program.
“Expectations are high,” he said. “We expect to compete each week to put us in position for the playoffs.”
The Demons have several players coming back from last year’s team. The group of players coming back includes senior leadership.
“We have a great group of seniors coming back,” Norman said.
According to Norman, staying healthy and development will be key for Dibble. The Demons compete in a district that features a Ringling program that won the Class A state championship last season.
As for getting the season started, Norman is ready to see his team compete and bring some hope and normalcy back during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This calendar year as a whole has been crazy. We — just like everyone else in the country — are ready for our lives to feel normal again. Having football is a great step in that direction.”
Dibble will open its season Sept. 4 at home against the Minco Bulldogs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.