The Tuttle Tigers earned another dominant win.
Tuttle continued District 4A-2 action in Harrah on Friday against the Harrah Panthers and picked up its third win by at least 20 points this season, putting up 35 points in the first half and 28 points in the first quarter. The Tigers rolled to a 38-7 victory over their opponent.
Tuttle scored five touchdowns in the win over Harrah, and four of those five touchdowns involved quarterback Mason Dennis. The one touchdown that did not involve Dennis in some way came on the defensive side of the football.
Tuttle lived on Harrah's side of the field, and the Tigers took advantage of the good field position. Tuttle scored on its first two offensive drives of the game.
A long Luke Fallwell run propelled Tuttle's first scoring drive, capped off by a short touchdown run from Dennis. Dennis' other three touchdowns came through the air and went to three different players.
Dennis found Weston Grounds for a touchdown on Tuttle's second scoring drive of the game.
Harrah finally came up with a stop on Tuttle's third drive of the game, but Tuttle's defense came up with another stop that led to another scoring drive. Dennis and Noah McDoulett combined for the team's third score of the game, and Tuttle took a commanding 21-0 lead on the extra point.
Harrah needed something good to happen after getting the ball back, but things continued to get worse for the Panthers. Tuttle's Tyler Woodson picked up a fumble and returned the ball to the end zone for another touchdown.
Dennis and Mark Douglas combined on a touchdown catch in the second quarter, and Kyler Clapper tacked on a field goal in the second half before a Harrah touchdown and extra point.
Tuttle faced Harrah as the No. 2 team in the Class 4A Associated Press rankings. Tuttle is still No. 2 in the class.
Tuttle is now 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in district play. Tuttle and Blanchard get to continue their rivalry in Tuttle on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.