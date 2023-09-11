The Dibble Demons knew how to close out a win.
Looking for their first win of the season, the Demons dominated a good portion of their home game against Little Axe on Friday. Despite that domination, Dibble only led by eight points after Little Axe scored a touchdown in the third quarter.
But the Demons responded, finishing the game with a touchdown drive, defensive stop and a touchdown drive before time ran out on Little Axe’s final drive. The Demons closed the game the right way and picked up a 34-14 victory over their opponent.
As they did for the majority of the game, Dibble went to the ground game after Little Axe scored and cut its deficit to just eight points. And they trusted Jag Norman to lead the rushing attack.
The drive that followed Little Axe’s second touchdown could not have gone much better. The Demons moved down the field, taking time off the clock before finding the end zone on Norman’s second touchdown run of the game.
Outside of the two Little Axe touchdowns, Dibble’s defense was dominant. That defense helped the offense get great field position throughout the game.
And needing another stop late in the game, that defense came through by forcing a punt that ended up leading to another scoring drive for the Demons.
Dibble’s run game once again proved to be effective, but it was not Norman who added the final touchdown. It was quarterback Blake Creswell who used his feet to find the end zone after recording a touchdown pass earlier in the game.
Going back to the first quarter, Little Axe actually took the lead in the game on a long touchdown. That touchdown came after a long Dibble drive resulted in no points.
As they did later in the game, the Demons came up with a response.
Dibble once again took the ball down the field, but the team finished that drive off with a touchdown. Norman took the snap and found the end zone for the first time in the game, and the two teams remained in an 8-8 tie until late in the second half.
Punting proved to be a nightmare for Little Axe in the game, and that nightmare helped lead to a couple of Dibble scores that gave the Demons momentum at halftime.
First, Little Axe could not even get a punt off. After getting great field position to start the ensuing drive, Dibble found the end zone on Creswell’s touchdown pass to Lane Lessor.
Next came a strange sequence of events that resulted in another touchdown. A Little Axe punt from the end zone went off a player and ended up in the hands of Newt Skipper.
Skipper happened to be standing in the end zone at the time, and the Demons went to the second half with a 22-8 lead and momentum.
Dibble now sits at 1-2 on the season and gets a week without a game before playing Wynnewood next week.
