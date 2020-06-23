All three area football teams in Class A saw success in 2019.
Minco, Dibble and Rush Springs all finished above .500 and advanced to the Class A postseason. Dibble and Rush Springs were competing with new head coaches leading the way in their first seasons.
Rush Springs
The Rush Springs Redskins managed to get back to the playoffs under first-year head coach Mason Anthony. The Redskins missed the playoffs in 2018 to end a streak of five postseason appearances in a row.
The Redskins ended the 2019 season with a record of 6-5, earning the program's first winning record since 2011. The Redskins ended up qualifying for the postseason with a fourth-place finish in District A-4, going 3-3 in district play.
The Redskins won their first three games of the Anthony era, shutting out Konawa and Cordell to open the season. They also picked up a big win over the OKC Patriots to get to 3-0 on the season.
Rush Springs won its final two games of the regular season to head to the playoffs at 6-4. The Redskins were eliminated by a Cashion team that won its district and advanced to the state championship game.
Dibble
The Dibble Demons advanced to the postseason and won a playoff game under first-year head coach Richard Norman.
Dibble won nine games in 2019, finishing the season with a 9-3 record. The Demons also went 5-1 in District A-4, losing to eventual state champion Ringling. Dibble finished second in its district and hosted a playoff game.
Dibble has been to the playoffs the past three seasons.
The Demons defeated Crossings Christian in the first round of the playoffs before losing to Mangum. The three teams that beat Dibble in 2019 all finished with double-digit victories.
Minco
The Minco Bulldogs continued their level of consistency in 2019 with Brock Wardlaw at the helm, winning 10 games.
The Bulldogs went 10-2 in 2019, finishing second in District A-3 with a 5-1 district record and winning a home playoff game during its campaign. The Bulldogs started the season 9-0 before suffering a loss to Cashion in its final game of the regular season.
Minco has been to the postseason 10 years in a row and has won at least one playoff game the past seven seasons.
Minco defeated Elmore City-Pernell in the first round before losing to Thomas-Fay-Custer in the second round.
