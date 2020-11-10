Editor's note: This story will be updated if there are any changes between now and Friday.
Area football teams across Classes A and B will be taking part in the playoffs.
The Class A playoffs will include three area teams, and the Class B playoffs will feature one area team. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association expanded its postseason because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All three area football teams in Class A will play this week, while Alex will play its first Class B playoff game next week.
Class B
The OSSAA's original Class B bracket had Alex playing another area team this week, but that team decided to not play in the postseason.
Alex enters the postseason with a record of 5-4. The Longhorns also went 2-2 in District B-4 and enter the playoffs as the No. 4 team from that district.
The Longhorns were going to host the Cyril Pirates this week, but Cyril opted out of the playoffs. Instead, Alex gets a bye and will play at Empire next week. Empire went 9-1 in the regular season and earned a bye in the playoffs by finishing as the top team in District B-3.
Class A
Two of the three teams in Class A will be playing at home this week. The Minco Bulldogs and Dibble Demons will be at home Friday, and Rush Springs will be on the road.
Minco went 4-0 in District A-2 this season, capturing the No. 1 seed from the district in the process. The Bulldogs are 6-2 this season and have won two games in a row, including a 14-7 win over Hobart last week to capture the district title.
Minco will host the Merritt Oilers Friday. Merritt is 2-8 this season and is the No. 8 seed from District A-1.
The No. 3 team from District A-4 — Dibble — will host the sixth-place team from District A-3 — Watonga — this week. Dibble went 4-2 in A-4 and owns a record of 5-4 after winning its last two games. Watonga is 2-6 on the season.
Rush Springs is the No. 6 seed from A-4 after going 2-5 in district play and is 4-6 on the season.
Rush Springs will play at Crescent this week. Crescent is the No. 3 team from District A-3 and owns a record of 7-2.
