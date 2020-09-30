The Chickasha football program's schedule has changed again.
Chickasha head coach Jerry Don Bray announced Wednesday that Chickasha and Elk City will play in Chickasha on Oct. 10 instead of Oct. 9. According to Bray, the two teams will kick off at 5 p.m.
Bray also said that Chickasha has moved its Homecoming activities to the week of Oct. 30.
As of right now, Chickasha’s game against Elk City will be the team’s first game since Sept. 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chickasha was unable to play Weatherford last week and is unable to play Clinton this week.
The Fightin’ Chicks are 1-2 this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.