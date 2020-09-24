Chickasha football will not be playing for the near future.
The Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks were going to play Weatherford at home Friday to open up District 4A-1 play. But Chickasha football announced that the game will not be played tomorrow, also saying there is a possibility of rescheduling district games. Weatherford also announced the game will not take place Friday.
Chickasha also announced that it will not play next week's games for the middle school, high school varsity and junior varsity. Chickasha football did announce at least one positive COVID-19 test.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, several schools have had to call off games each week of the season. Things get more complicated if teams have to cancel district games, especially when it comes to rescheduling.
If necessary, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association can recognize any district game canceled due to COVID-19 as a nongame. Canceled district games also mean a new format for advancing to the postseason.
Anyone wanting to look at the OSSAA's plan can find the link below.
http://www.ossaa.net/docs/2020-21/Football/FB_2020-21_DistrictCovidStandings.pdf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.