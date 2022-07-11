The Chickasha football team will see new and familiar teams in district play during the 2022 season.
With the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association shuffling districts around, teams left District 4A-1 and officially entered the district. Teams like Elgin, Bethany and Newcastle are gone, but teams like John Marshall and Woodward are now in the district.
Elgin moved up to Class 5A, and the other two teams went to District 4A-2.
John Marshall played in 4A-2 before moving to 4A-1, and Woodward played in Class 5A before moving down. Western Heights also got placed in 4A-1, but the Jets are no longer competing in the district.
Two of Chickasha's six district opponents advanced to the playoffs in 2021. Those two teams combined for six playoff wins, and one of the teams won a state title.
Clinton and Elk City both advanced to the postseason.
Clinton won 13 games and won the Class 4A state title. Elk City won 10 games last season and advanced to the Class 4A semifinals.
Every other team in the district will be looking to get back above .500 and will be looking to return to postseason play.
The Fightin’ Chicks will play three district games at home and three district games on the road.
Chickasha will host Weatherford (Sept. 23), John Marshall (Sept. 30) and Clinton (Oct. 21). Chickasha will be on the road against Woodward (Oct. 7), Elk City (Oct. 13) and Cache (Nov. 4).
The Fightin' Chicks defeated two of their 2022 district opponents last season, coming away with wins over Weatherford and Cache.
The Fightin' Chicks defeated Weatherford 24-13 and scored three touchdowns on the ground. Ma'lek Murphy ran for a touchdown, and Cade Rayburn ran for two scores in the team's victory.
Chickasha earned a 53-28 victory over the Cache Bulldogs.
Murphy ran for multiple scores and scored a touchdown on defense in the win. Landon Bowen recorded five offensive touchdowns for the Fightin' Chicks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.