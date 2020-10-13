Editor's note: This story might be online only.
The Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks will play a Thursday game this week.
Oklahoma will see plenty of Thursday games this week due to fall break, and Chickasha will be on the road for its second District 4A-1 game of the season. The Fightin’ Chicks will look to take down the Cache Bulldogs in a game that will kick off at 7 p.m.
The two teams enter the matchup looking to snap losing streaks. Chickasha — now 1-3 on the season and 0-1 in 4A-1 — has lost its last three games. Cache — now 3-3 on the season and 1-2 in 4A-1 — has lost its last two games.
Chickasha enters the game having scored 115 points in its four games and having allowed 115 points in those games. The Fightin’ Chicks have topped 20 points in three of their four games this season.
Chickasha is coming off of a 41-28 loss to Elk City after being unable to play due to COVID-19. Despite being 1-3 this season, the Fightin’ Chicks have led in all three of their losses. Chickasha was ahead or tied entering the fourth quarter during two of its three losses this season.
Cache has scored 180 points in its six games and has allowed 124 points in those games.
Chickasha and Cache are two familiar foes, having played each other every season since 2012. The two opponents became district foes in 2016. Chickasha’s last win against Cache came in 2013.
