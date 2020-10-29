The Chickasha Fightin' Chicks will have another opportunity to pick up their second win of the season.
After playing back-to-back road games, Chickasha will make a return to Memorial Stadium on Friday for its Homecoming game. Chickasha will host the Newcastle Racers at 7 p.m. in a District 4A-1 game and will look to snap its losing streak.
Sitting at 1-5 on the season and 0-3 in district play, Chickasha is looking to snap a losing streak of five games.
The Fightin' Chicks are coming off of a 40-12 loss to the Bethany Bronchos last week. Chickasha quarterback Cayss Lowery threw two touchdown passes in the loss. Ronald Givens had a 100-yard receiving game in the loss.
Chickasha has put up double-digit points in five of its six games this season, averaging a little more than 21 points per game this season. The Fightin' Chicks have come up with at least one turnover in most of their games this season.
Newcastle enters the game with a record of 4-2 on the season and has won its past two games. The Racers are also 2-1 in district play.
In the first set of district rankings on ossaarankings.com, Chickasha is ranked seventh out of eight teams, and the Racers are ranked third in the district behind Weatherford and Clinton.
