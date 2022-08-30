The Fightin' Chicks are looking to build on their season-opening win.
Chickasha will play its home opener in Chickasha on Friday, and the Fightin' Chicks will look to take down a 2021 state champion. The Marlow Outlaws won the Class 2A state title last season and are in Class 3A this season.
The Fightin' Chicks are coming off of a 20-14 win over the El Reno Indians last week, and they are looking to continue getting better as a team entering their second game of the season.
Head coach Eric Gibson expects Marlow to look to gain advantages on the offensive side of the ball. He said after the win over El Reno that the team will work on that during the week.
“They're going to get into some things and try to outflank you, just like El Reno does,” Gibson said Friday. “We're going to have to figure out where that weak spot is.”
Gibson said he wants the defense to be more aggressive this week.
“We're going to have to play a little more downhill,” he said.
As for the offense, Gibson just wants the offense to avoid big mistakes.
“It's just [about] keeping things clean,” Gibson said.
Gibson said the offense will need to keep quarterback Cade Rayburn upright and will need to keep creating holes for Ma'lek Murphy. Murphy ran for more than 180 yards against El Reno.
Marlow will be playing its first game of the season Friday and has won 15 games in a row after going unbeaten in 2021. The Outlaws have to replace a good portion of last season's team, but they are tied for ninth in the Associated Press' Class 3A poll.
The Fightin' Chicks will be looking for their first 2-0 start to a season since 2019. Chickasha's last win over Marlow also came in 2019.
