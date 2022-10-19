The Chickasha Fightin' Chicks will look to bounce back.
Chickasha returns home this week after a road loss to a ranked Elk City team last week, and the Fightin' Chicks will look to bounce back from their second loss of the season. Chickasha is 1-0 after a loss this season, and it will host a Clinton team looking to snap a losing streak this week.
Chickasha enters the game with a 5-2 record on the season, and the Fightin' Chicks are 3-1 in District 4A-1. Chickasha has the same district record as Weatherford but owns the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Meanwhile, Clinton has dropped its last two games and sits at 1-2 in district play. The Red Tornadoes are 3-3 on the season.
Chickasha and Clinton currently have three common opponents this season. The two teams lost to Elk City, beat John Marshall and split their games with Weatherford.
Chickasha owns a 42-28 win over Weatherford this season, and Clinton suffered a 30-10 loss to the Eagles before having its off week last week.
Chickasha and Clinton kick off at 7 p.m. Friday.
District positioning
Elk City currently sits atop the district at 3-0 in district play.
Chickasha and Weatherford are both 3-1, but Chickasha has that win over the Eagles. Clinton, Cache and John Marshall are all 1-2 in district play ahead of a Woodward team that is 0-4 in the district.
And Chickasha could pick up a tough accomplishment with a win over Clinton this week. A win over Clinton would secure a spot in the Class 4A playoffs for the Fightin' Chicks.
