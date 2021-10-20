EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be online only.
The Chickasha Fightin' Chicks are looking to get above .500 in district play.
Currently sitting at 2-2 in District 4A-1 play and 4-3 on the season, the Fightin' Chicks will host Bethany on Friday. The Fightin' Chicks will also be looking to knock off a ranked team when they take the field at Memorial Stadium in Chickasha.
The Associated Press has the Bethany Bronchos ranked sixth in Class 4A this week. The Bronchos enter the game with a 6-1 record on the season and a 4-0 district record.
The Fightin' Chicks enter the game on a winning note after snapping a losing streak of two games last week. Chickasha picked up a 53-28 win over the Cache Bulldogs.
Chickasha topped 50 points for the second time this season in its win over Cache last week. The Fightin' Chicks scored 51 points in a season-opening win over Altus.
The Bronchos have won their last four games after losing to Woodward in September.
Chickasha and Bethany have played two common opponents so far this season in Cache and Elk City.
Chickasha has the win over Cache and a 31-8 loss to Elk City on its record. Bethany beat Elk City 27-6, and the Bronchos beat Cache 35-28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.