Chickasha players make a play on defense during the team's game against Marlow earlier this season.

The Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks are looking to get back above .500 this season.

Playing their second home game in a row, Chickasha will host the Anadarko Warriors on Friday. Chickasha enters the game with a record of 1-1 on the season, and the Warriors are also 1-1 in 2020.

The Fightin’ Chicks won their season opener, defeating Altus 47-14. Chickasha then suffered a 24-21 loss to Marlow and fell to 1-1. Chickasha enters Friday’s matchup with an extra week to prepare after being off last week due to playing during Zero Week this season.

Anadarko put together a blowout win over Elgin in its first game, defeating the Owls 48-14 to get to 1-0. Like Chickasha, Anadarko also has a loss to Marlow. The Warriors fell by one point to the Outlaws in a 21-20 game.

The Fightin’ Chicks snapped a lengthy losing streak to Anadarko last season in a game that helped add to the football program's momentum. Chickasha defeated the Warriors 28-16 in District 4A-1 to end the regular season.

Chickasha’s win over the Warriors was a factor in the program making the postseason for the first time since 2013. The win also secured a winning record for the Fightin' Chicks.

Anadarko is no longer a district rival after moving down to Class 3A.

The Warriors have a familiar face leading the program after Kent Jackson took over as head coach again after stepping down in 2018.

Chickasha has scheduled its game for a 7 p.m. start.

