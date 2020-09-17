The Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks are looking to get back above .500 this season.
Playing their second home game in a row, Chickasha will host the Anadarko Warriors on Friday. Chickasha enters the game with a record of 1-1 on the season, and the Warriors are also 1-1 in 2020.
The Fightin’ Chicks won their season opener, defeating Altus 47-14. Chickasha then suffered a 24-21 loss to Marlow and fell to 1-1. Chickasha enters Friday’s matchup with an extra week to prepare after being off last week due to playing during Zero Week this season.
Anadarko put together a blowout win over Elgin in its first game, defeating the Owls 48-14 to get to 1-0. Like Chickasha, Anadarko also has a loss to Marlow. The Warriors fell by one point to the Outlaws in a 21-20 game.
The Fightin’ Chicks snapped a lengthy losing streak to Anadarko last season in a game that helped add to the football program's momentum. Chickasha defeated the Warriors 28-16 in District 4A-1 to end the regular season.
Chickasha’s win over the Warriors was a factor in the program making the postseason for the first time since 2013. The win also secured a winning record for the Fightin' Chicks.
Anadarko is no longer a district rival after moving down to Class 3A.
The Warriors have a familiar face leading the program after Kent Jackson took over as head coach again after stepping down in 2018.
Chickasha has scheduled its game for a 7 p.m. start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.