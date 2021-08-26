Chickasha football will have a special theme at Friday's season opener.
Chickasha football will be holding what the program is calling “Patriot Night” during the team’s season opener against the Altus Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium in Chickasha.
According to head coach Jerry Don Bray, Chickasha football is encouraging anyone coming to the game to wear red, white, blue or camouflage.
According to Bray, the current members of service, veterans and first responders will get recognized during the game and will get free admission to the game.
