The Chickasha Fightin' Chicks will have another chance to snap their losing streak Friday.
Chickasha will travel to face the Bethany Bronchos in a District 4A-1 matchup. The two teams will kick off at 7 p.m. at Southern Nazarene University's stadium.
Chickasha has lost four games in a row after a 1-0 start to the season. The Fightin' Chicks are 1-4 on the season and 0-2 in district play after a 31-0 loss to Cache last week. Despite the 1-4 record, Chickasha has held a lead in four of its five games this season.
Chickasha's last two games featured wide receiver Ronald Givens playing the quarterback position. He scored three touchdowns in those two games, throwing for two scores and running for another.
The Bethany Bronchos enter the matchup with a 3-4 record this season and are 2-2 in the district. Bethany is coming off of a loss to Newcastle. The Bronchos came to 4A-1 this season after being in District 4A-2 and seeing success in that district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.