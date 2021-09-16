Two football teams will compete in another edition of a rivalry game.
The Chickasha Fightin' Chicks (1-1) and Anadarko Warriors (0-2) will take the field once again this week to see which team can take home a rivalry victory. Chickasha will face Anadarko in Anadarko on Friday.
The Fightin' Chicks are looking to pick up some momentum before heading to district play next week and will look to enter district play above .500 this season. Chickasha opened the season with a 51-7 win over Altus, but the Fightin' Chicks suffered a 40-14 loss to a Marlow team currently sitting at No. 3 in the Associated Press' Class 2A rankings.
Anadarko is 0-2 this season, and the team's first two opponents scored more than 50 points against the Warriors. Elgin put up 55 points against Anadarko, and Marlow scored 58 points against the Warriors.
Anadarko did score 41 points against Elgin, but it only scored six points against Marlow.
Chickasha fell to Anadarko last season. The program's last win against the Warriors came in 2019 and snapped a lengthy losing streak in the rivalry. Chickasha was off last week and had extra time to prepare for Anadarko.
Chickasha and Anadarko will kick off at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.