The Fightin' Chicks controlled the game.
Chickasha's rushing attack continued its domination, and the defense kept Woodward in check during a District 4A-1 matchup in Woodward on Friday. Chickasha recorded more than 500 yards of offense and earned a shutout victory, picking up a 23-0 victory over the Boomers.
Woodward could not figure out Chickasha's offensive line and the rushing duo of Ma'lek Murphy and Landon Bowen. In a rushing attack that finished with more than 400 yards, Murphy and Bowen each recorded triple-digit rushing performances.
Per stats sent in by the football program, Chickasha got 248 yards from Murphy and 140 yards from Bowen. Murphy also scored Chickasha's three touchdowns in the win over Woodward.
Chickasha was backed up on its first scoring drive, but a pass from Cade Rayburn to Murphy went for a long gain that picked up a first down and gave Chickasha extra room. Murphy finished the drive with a 15-yard touchdown run.
Chickasha's defense stepped up on Woodward's two best offensive drives, forcing Woodward to kick field goals that ended up missing. And the defense also scored points for the Fightin' Chicks.
With Woodward backed up, Christian Larsen made his way through the offensive line to record a tackle in the end zone to give Chickasha a 9-0 lead. The defensive performance also included multiple interceptions.
Chickasha held a 9-0 lead at halftime and only needed one offensive play to extend that lead after halftime. On the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, Murphy got the ball and took it all the way for a 71-yard touchdown run.
Murphy added a 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter right after Bowen picked up a big gain for the Fightin' Chicks, and Chickasha was able to keep Woodward scoreless to secure a 23-0 victory.
The Fightin' Chicks have now won four games in a row, getting to 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in district play. Chickasha has earned the maximum amount of district points available (15) in two of their three district games and earned 14 in another.
Next game
By winning last week, Chickasha and Elk City set up a matchup of the only two teams without a District 4A-1 loss this season. Elk City is 5-1 on the season and 2-0 in district play.
And the matchup will be one with two teams in the top 10 of The Associated Press' Class 4A rankings. Chickasha is ranked 10th in the class, and Elk City is No. 3 in the class.
Chickasha travels to Elk City on Thursday.
