The Fightin' Chicks got off to a winning start in district play.
The Fightin' Chicks and Weatherford Eagles were even at 21 in the second quarter, but a 21-0 scoring run helped Chickasha pull away in its District 4A-1 opener. The Fightin' Chicks opened district play with a 42-28 victory in Chickasha on Friday.
“We found a way to win. At the end of the day, that's the goal,” interim coach Ross Carter said after the win. “We've got to clean some things up … but I'm proud of the guys.”
The first half turned out out to be a back-and-forth affair. Weatherford came out and scored on its first offensive play of the game, but Chickasha came back with a longer scoring drive.
A pair of strong runs from Ma'lek Murphy and a long pass play from Cade Rayburn to Tyreese Gonzalez led a drive that ended with a 27-yard touchdown. Da'Marion Harris went in motion and got the ball from Rayburn before finding the end zone.
Chickasha's defense then came up with a big play, and Ray'Shun Callahan came up with a fumble recovery that eventually led to points. Murphy scored the first of his three touchdowns on the following offensive drive.
Weatherford then responded with another touchdown of its own, and the two teams went to the second quarter in a 14-14 tie. Chickasha grabbed another lead on a touchdown pass from Rayburn to Gonzalez, but Weatherford answered again and tied the game at 21 points apiece.
And the Fightin' Chicks started to take control after that touchdown.
Landon Bowen returned a kick to Weatherford territory, and Chickasha took advantage of the field position. After a fourth-down pass from Rayburn to Gonzalez got a first down, Murphy found the end zone a second time to give Chickasha the lead late in the first half.
Weatherford looked to score before the end of the half, but a Price Molder interception dashed Weatherford's hopes and helped maintain Chickasha's momentum.
Chickasha extended its lead by scoring touchdowns on its first two offensive drives of the second half. Murphy ran for his third score, and Rayburn also used his legs to find the end zone for the Fightin' Chicks.
Weatherford scored its final seven points in the fourth quarter and threatened to get within a possession of the Fightin' Chicks, but Chickasha held strong to secure the win.
“Anytime you win a district game by 14 points, that's a big deal,” Carter said.
Chickasha is 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in district play. The Fightin' Chicks will host John Marshall on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.