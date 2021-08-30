The first play after the opening kickoff was a sign of things to come.
Chickasha's Price Molder scooped up an Altus fumble on Altus' first offensive play of the game in Chickasha on Friday. Molder picked up the ball and made his way to the end zone, giving the Fightin' Chicks a lead with 11:52 still left in the first quarter.
Chickasha's defense came up with four fumble recoveries and Chickasha rolled to a 51-7 victory in its season opener. Chickasha led by 21 points by the end of the first quarter and took a 41-0 lead to halftime.
Chickasha head coach Jerry Don Bray was pleased with how the game went.
“Attitudes were good. Effort was good,” Bray said after the win. "(We) played really well that first half (and) caused some turnovers."
Bray added that the mistakes Chickasha made in the game are all "correctable" going forward.
A completion from quarterback Landon Bowen to Malachi Paukei set Chickasha up just a few yards from the end zone on the team's first offensive drive, and that same combination resulted in Chickasha's first offensive touchdown of the season.
Altus' second turnover occurred on the following possession, and Bowen scored on Chickasha's next drive. He found the end zone on a 29-yard touchdown run, and the extra point completed the scoring in the first quarter.
Ma'lek Murphy passed the 100-yard rushing mark in the win, getting well past that number. He also ran for two scores in the win and scored his first touchdown in the second quarter, making the score 27-0 before the successful extra point.
Chickasha's only turnover came in the second quarter, but Altus gave the ball back with its third turnover of the game.
Chickasha was able to take advantage again.
With Cade Rayburn playing quarterback, the Fightin' Chicks made the score 34-0 after Altus' third turnover. Rayburn found Tae'Shon Richardson in the end zone to extend Chickasha's lead with a 20-yard score.
Chickasha's defense came up with a fourth fumble recovery late in the first half, and Chickasha was able to score its fourth touchdown after a turnover. Rayburn got the ball to Xavier Copeland-McFadden, and he found his way to the end zone for a long touchdown. He scored with just a second remaining in the first half.
Altus did a score touchdown in the third quarter.
Murphy ran for his second touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter. Molder buried a field goal in the final quarter to complete the scoring in the game.
Chickasha is now 1-0 on the season and will travel to Marlow for its second game of the season later this week.
“Marlow's going to be a really tough opponent,” Bray said. “We've got to focus up, dial it in and have a great week of practice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.