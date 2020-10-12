The Chickasha football team returned to action Saturday.
After not being able to play due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chickasha returned to action at home against Elk City for its district opener. Chickasha had Weatherford and Clinton scheduled for district games during the weeks it was unable to play.
Chickasha and Elk City were tied entering the fourth quarter, but the Fightin’ Chicks fell behind and suffered a 41-28 loss at Memorial Stadium. Chickasha is now 1-3 on the season 0-1 in District 4A-1.
With Ronald Givens leading the offense at the quarterback position, the Fightin’ Chicks marched down the field on the game’s opening drive. Givens and Ma’lek Murphy did the damage on the ground, and Murphy finished off the drive with a short touchdown run.
Givens threw for two scores and ran for another score in the loss.
Like Chickasha, Elk City was able to drive down the field and score on its opening offensive possession. A long pass completion from Drake Hughes to Mason Price set the Big Elks up near the end zone, and Elk City eventually tied the game.
The two teams went to the second quarter tied at seven.
Elk City eventually took its first lead of the game in the second quarter after a Chickasha turnover. Elk City started the possession near the end zone, and Hughes found the end zone on fourth down after Chickasha held strong the first three downs.
However, Chickasha was able to answer Elk City’s touchdown with a touchdown of its own in the second quarter.
The Chickasha offense was just short of midfield when Givens got the ball to Tae’shon Richardson. Richardson got blocking and was able to avoid being tackled before making his way to the end zone for the touchdown. Richardson had an interception on defense to go along with his touchdown.
Chickasha and Elk City went to the second half tied at 14.
The Fightin’ Chicks took another lead in the second half, going back in front in the third quarter. With Chickasha at the Elk City 25-yard line, Givens dropped back and threw a jump ball to Xavier Copland-McFadden. Copeland-McFadden was victorious over the Elk City defense and caught the pass for a touchdown.
Down 21-14, Elk City rattled off 27 points in a row to take a commanding 41-21 lead. Givens ran for a late score to complete the scoring for Chickasha.
Without any changes to the schedule, Chickasha will be on the road Thursday against the Cache Bulldogs.
