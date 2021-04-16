The 2021 football season might be months away, but at least one schedule is officially out.
Chickasha football released the schedule for the 2021 season Friday, and the regular season will begin in August. Following a scrimmage at Blanchard on Aug. 20, Chickasha has scheduled its season opener for Aug. 27.
Barring a change to the schedule, Chickasha will open the season at home against the Altus Bulldogs. The schedule has games against Altus, Marlow and Anadarko before the district portion of the schedule.
Chickasha's schedule includes five home games and five road games during the regular season.
Along with playing Altus in Chickasha on Aug. 27, the schedule includes home games against Clinton (Oct. 1), Cache (Oct. 14), Bethany (Oct. 22) and Elgin (Nov. 5).
Chickasha's road games will be against Marlow (Sept. 3), Anadarko (Sept. 17), Weatherford (Sept. 24), Elk City (Oct. 8) and Newcastle (Oct. 29).
Anyone looking for the schedule can find it at https://sites.google.com/chickasha.k12.ok.us/chickasha-football/schedules.
