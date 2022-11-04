The Fightin' Chicks kept fighting.
Nothing seemed to be going right for Chickasha for a majority of the first half in Thursday's regular-season finale and District 4A-1 elimination game in Cache. With a playoff spot on the line, Chickasha lost 2,000-yard rusher Ma'lek Murphy and faced a 22-0 deficit against the Bulldogs.
But a touchdown late in the first half and a dominant second-half rushing performance from Landon Bowen provided a spark to the whole team and also sparked a comeback that kept the team's season alive. Chickasha trailed 22-7 at halftime and ended up with a 34-28 victory to clinch a spot in the Class 4A playoffs.
Along with outscoring Cache 27-6 in the second half, Chickasha outscored Cache 20-0 in the fourth quarter.
“I don't know if I can talk about it without getting choked up,” Chickasha coach Ross Carter said after the victory. “Once we settled down and played football, we were in good shape.
“I'm so proud of our players.”
Chickasha's comeback started on its final offensive drive of the half, helped by a key completion from Cade Rayburn to Tyreese Gonzalez. Rayburn eventually found Da'Marion Harris for the first of three touchdown connections between the two players to get Chickasha on the board.
Bowen came out in the second half and ran through the Cache defense, running for two scores and more than 100 yards in the final two quarters.
Cache struggled to bring him down throughout the second half.
“[When] he's going, he's hard to stop,” Carter said. “I'm glad he was wearing purple and gold tonight.”
Bowen's first touchdown run of the game got Chickasha's deficit to single digits, and the extra point got Chickasha's deficit down to eight.
But it seemed like Cache took back the momentum on one play, a 72-yard touchdown run that put the Bulldogs up 14. Cache held a 28-14 lead after three quarters, but the Bulldogs found no more success against Chickasha's defense after the final touchdown.
And Chickasha just continued to work its way back, getting helped out by a couple of big touchdown passes from Rayburn to Harris.
With Chickasha trailing 28-14, Rayburn dropped a perfect pass to Harris in the back corner of the end zone for another score. The two connected on a 47-yard score later in the quarter.
While Chickasha's offense continued to score, the defense continued to get stops and set Chickasha up with good field position. The complimentary football paid off, and Bowen gave Chickasha its first and only lead of the game with his second touchdown run.
Rayburn then ran the ball in for two points, giving Chickasha a lead of six points that held after Chickasha's defense came up with one final stop.
Chickasha ended district play with a 4-2 record, and the Fightin' Chicks head to the playoffs with a 7-3 record.
