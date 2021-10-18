The Chickasha Fightin Chicks added another win to their 2021 total.
Entering Thursday's District 4A-1 matchup with the Cache Bulldogs, Chickasha had lost two games in a row. The Fightin Chicks' snapped their losing steak and put up 53 points in 53-28 win over the Bulldogs in Chickasha.
Chickasha scored 19 unanswered points to end the first half and seemed to be running away with the game at halftime. Cache climbed back within single digits in the second half, but Chickasha ended the game on a 21-0 scoring run.
Two Chickasha players recorded multiple touchdowns in the victory over Cache.
Quarterback Landon Bowen ran for three scores and threw for two scores to go along with his interception on defense. Ma'lek Murphy ran for two touchdowns and returned an interception for a touchdown in the victory.
Chickasha's offense got the ball first and went right down the field for a touchdown on the opening possession. A pass from quarterback Cade Rayburn to Tae'Shon Richardson set the Fightin' Chicks up deep in Cache territory.
Richardson proved to be a tough matchup for Cache's defense.
Murphy recorded his first touchdown run of the game on the series, and Chickasha led 7-0 after the extra point. Cache responded with a touchdown drive of its own and tied the game at seven points apiece in the first quarter.
Murphy started Chickasha's scoring run in the second quarter, grabbing a pass from the Cache quarterback and taking the ball to the end zone.
Two of Bowen's touchdown runs came on consecutive offensive drives in the second quarter, and Chickasha held a 26-7 lead at halftime. But Cache scored on its first two offensive series of the second half and made the score 26-21 before Chickasha scored again.
The connection between Bowen and Xavier Copeland-McFadden was huge on the scoring drive. That connection resulted in a touchdown pass that put Chickasha up 32-21.
Down 32-21 in the fourth quarter, Cache scored seven more points to get within four. But Chickasha held strong and pulled away for the victory.
Bowen and Richardson connected for a long touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Murphy recorded his second touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and Bowen recorded his third touchdown run in the period.
Bowen's interception on defense came in the fourth quarter, and Kayson Paukei also grabbed a fourth-quarter interception for Chickasha.
Chickasha is 4-3 on the season and 2-2 in 4A-1. Cache is now 2-5 on the season and 0-4 in district play.
The Fightin' Chicks will host a Bethany team ranked sixth in 4A in last week's Associated Press poll. The game will take place Friday.
Bethany is 6-1 on the season and 4-0 in 4A-1.
