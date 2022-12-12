Chickasha football players received recognition.
After helping put together the Chickasha football program's best season since 2004, several Chickasha players picked up district recognition. Chickasha went 7-4 on the season and went 4-2 in district play to advance to the Class 4A postseason out of District 4A-1.
An all-district running back for Chickasha, Ma'lek Murphy became the Offensive Player of the Year in the district. Murphy reached the 2,000-yard rushing mark for the Fightin' Chicks in 2022.
But Murphy was not the only Chickasha player to receive recognition from the district.
Dax Mangus (offensive line), Ty Rayburn (offensive line), Da'Marion Harris (wide receiver), Christian Larsen (defensive end), Trevor Caveness (safety) and Price Molder (outside linebacker) all joined Murphy as first-team players from the district.
Joseph Victery (defensive line), Ray'Shun Callahan (tight end) and Ramsey Jantzen (utility) earned second-team honors for the Fightin' Chicks.
