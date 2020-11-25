Multiple Chickasha football players recently earned recognition.
District 4A-1 recently released its district honors, and four Fightin' Chick players earned some kind of recognition from the district.
The district recognized Kaden Stephenson for his play on the defensive side of the ball. Stephenson was named a Safety of the Year at free safety.
Stephenson was not the only player to get recognition on defense.
Eddie Wauahdooah and Ben Bowens each earned first-team all-district honors on defense. Wauahdooah picked up recognition as a defensive end, and the district rewarded Bowens for his performance as a linebacker.
JT Richie earned praise as well, being named honorable mention as a linebacker.
