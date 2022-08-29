The Fightin' Chicks made the necessary plays.
Before Friday's game in El Reno, the Chickasha coaching staff talked about making plays and stringing those plays together. In the Fightin' Chicks' 20-14 season-opening victory, they did just that.
“Put enough plays together in a row to win this ballgame,” Gibson and the staff told the players before the game. “They showed that they can put those plays together.”
Chickasha's final offensive drive of the game lived up to what the staff had been telling the players. Chickasha being able to make plays led to the team's game-winning touchdown with under a minute left in the fourth quarter.
Chickasha's final touchdown drive included two crucial conversions on third down. Ma'lek Murphy carried the ball for a long gain on third down, and Landon Bowen avoided going down after catching a pass from Cade Rayburn.
But it was the offense's final play that proved to be the difference.
Rayburn ran outside and threw the ball to Da'Marion Harris. Harris made his way through multiple El Reno defenders, broke free and found the end zone for a 32-yard score that put Chickasha up six points, good enough to secure a victory in Gibson's first game as head coach.
“That was just a tinge of what Da'Marion can do,” Gibson said.
The Fightin' Chicks faced a halftime deficit, going to the second half down 7-0. Gibson said the staff challenged the team at halftime.
“We didn't make very many corrections,” he said. “We just went in and challenged them to fight back.
“I think they responded well.”
Chickasha responded early in the second half, scoring on the offense's second play of the third quarter. Murphy got through the defense and ran for a 65-yard touchdown.
“He's a special, special, special kid,” Gibson said about Murphy.
The combination of those carrying the ball and the offensive line proved to be a dominant aspect of the game. Murphy surpassed 180 rushing yards in the win, and Chickasha surpassed 200 rushing yards as a team.
The Fightin' Chicks trailed 14-7 in the second half, but Rayburn found the end zone on the ground. The extra point tied the game at 14 in the third quarter.
For Chickasha, it took a team effort from the staff and the team to get to 1-0 on the season. Along with the offensive success, Chickasha's defense had success and came up with a turnover in the game after Ray'Shun Callahan dove on a loose ball.
“I give my hats off to everybody,” Gibson said.
And now, Chickasha is looking to continue getting better. Gibson said the staff is wanting the team to follow “the process.”
“The process is taking the next step and playing the next play and doing what the next most important thing is,” Gibson said.
Chickasha will host Marlow on Friday, looking for a 2-0 start to the season.
