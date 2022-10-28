The Fightin' Chicks got back to their winning ways.
Chickasha entered Thursday's home game looking to snap a losing streak of two games. The Fightin' Chicks were able to do just that against a Mustang JV team better than what the JV in the name might indicate.
“We've done some soul searching these last two weeks,” Chickasha coach Ross Carter said. “They've been working their butts off ... good to see it pay off.”
Chickasha's hard work definitely paid off in Chickasha, leading to three forced turnovers on defense and a dominant offensive performance. The Fightin' Chicks ended the game with a 50-36 victory over their opponent.
Ma'lek Murphy's impressive senior season continued, and he was able to run all over the field against the Broncos. Three of Murphy's five touchdowns came from at least 48 yards out, and two of his touchdowns came from at least 73 yards.
The combination of Murphy's talent and the blocking around him was lethal.
“He's a home-run hitter,” Carter said about Murphy. “Our wideouts blocked their butts off tonight. Our guys up front blocked their butts off.
“That was a good, solid team win.”
Murphy led the way by running for five touchdowns and more than 400 yards, and he got Chickasha on the board after the team went down 6-0 in the first quarter. His 48-yard touchdown tied the game before the extra point gave Chickasha the 7-6 lead.
According to Chickasha football, Murphy surpassed the 2,000 yard mark on the season.
Murphy's first touchdown run started a run of 17 points for the Fightin' Chicks. Murphy ran for a short score, and Price Molder added a field goal on a drive started by Chickasha's defense coming up with a turnover.
Chickasha ended up taking a 17-14 lead to the second half, and a 19-0 third quarter helped the Fightin' Chicks gain the separation they were looking for. Molder and Carson Bowen each had an interception in the third quarter, and both of those interceptions led to points.
Murphy's third touchdown came after Molder's interception, and he added a 76-yard touchdown as well to extend Chickasha's lead. A Logan Palesano touchdown run came on the drive after Bowen's interception.
Chickasha held a 36-14 lead after three quarters, and the team was able to respond in the fourth quarter.
When the Broncos cut their deficit to 14, Murphy recorded another long touchdown. When Mustang JV cut the deficit to 14 again and had the chance to get it under 10, Chickasha got a stop and put together a scoring drive that James Harrell finished with a touchdown of his own.
Mustang JV added one final touchdown before the game was over, scoring seven final points to complete the scoring.
By winning Thursday, Chickasha moved to 6-3 on the season and guaranteed a record above .500 when the season comes to an end. Sitting at 3-2 in district play, Chickasha will have to complete the regular season with a district game at Cache next week.
Carter hopes the team can build from Thursday's game.
“This was a good game leading up into that one. It's good to get back on the ride side of the wins and losses column,” he said.
