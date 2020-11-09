ELGIN — The Chickasha Fightin' Chicks snapped their losing streak and put another mark in the win column.
The Fightin' Chicks traveled to Elgin on Friday to face the Owls and fell behind 8-0 early in the game. Chickasha then scored the game's next 59 points and moved to 2-6 on the season with an emphatic 59-14 win over the Owls to enter the postseason on a high note.
Chickasha had lost six games in a row before the blowout victory and completed district play with a record of 1-4 in District 4A-1.
Chickasha blew the game open in the third quarter after holding a 17-8 lead at halftime. They outscored the Owls 28-0 in the third quarter to make the game a blowout.
Chickasha's defense forced all three of Elgin's turnovers in the third quarter, and each turnover resulted in points for the Fightin' Chicks. Freshman Landon Bowen had two interceptions, and senior Kaden Stephenson recorded one interception for Chickasha.
With Chickasha holding a 17-8 lead in the third quarter, Bowen was able to record his first interception to set up a scoring drive. That drive ended with a Ma'lek Murphy touchdown run.
On the first Elgin drive after Bowen's first interception, Stephenson picked off a pass and took it to the house for a touchdown. The extra point gave Chickasha a 31-8 lead.
Along with his three touchdown passes in the win, Lowery ran for a score in the third quarter to extend Chickasha's lead. Later in the quarter, Bowen picked off his second pass of the night and returned it for a touchdown to put Chickasha up 44-8 before a made extra point.
Chickasha led 45-8 after three quarters and scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Tae'shon Richardson went up over an Elgin defender on Lowery's third touchdown pass of the night, making the catch and finding the end zone. Freshman Cade Rayburn connected with Xavier Copeland-McFadden on a 67-yard touchdown pass.
Elgin added a late touchdown to complete the scoring.
Elgin led off the game by going with an onside kick and recovering the onside kick. The Owls scored on their second offensive play and took an 8-0 lead.
Chickasha then began its scoring run after that touchdown, scoring a touchdown on its first offensive drive of the game. Lowery's first touchdown pass of the night came when he found Ronald Givens for a 30-yard touchdown to make the score 8-6.
Chickasha went to the second quarter with a 9-8 lead after Juan DeLeon made a field goal to give the Fightin' Chicks the lead for good.
With the first half winding down, Lowery found Stephenson and threw his second touchdown pass of the game. Chickasha went for two and made the score 17-8.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced that every team is eligible for the playoffs. The OSSAA also announced that teams could choose to not participate in the playoffs.
Chickasha will travel to Tuttle this week for its postseason game at 7 p.m. Friday. The Fightin' Chicks enter the postseason as the seventh-seeded team from 4A-1.
Tuttle is 9-1 on the season and took the second seed in District 4A-2.
Chickasha and Tuttle met in the postseason in 2019. Tuttle won that matchup by 10, 17-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.