The Chickasha Fightin' Chicks were able to put together a rally.
Rallying from deficits of 13-0 and 20-7, the Fightin' Chicks caught up with the Newcastle Racers when quarterback Cayss Lowery found Eddie Wauahdooah for a 21-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 20 during the fourth quarter in Chickasha on Friday. But the Racers had the final response, scoring with 21 seconds left in the game and picking up a 27-20 victory in District 4A-1.
Lowery recorded three touchdowns in the loss, totaling more than 200 passing yards. He also caused problems with his running ability.
The Racers scored the game's first 13 points, holding a 13-0 lead after the first quarter and at halftime.
With Chickasha trailing 13-0 in the second quarter, the Racers were looking to take advantage of great field position. But the Chickasha defense came up with a stop, recovering a fumble deep in Chickasha territory to keep the Racers from scoring.
And momentum began to turn Chickasha's way after that fumble. The offense was able to get the ball deep in Newcastle territory in the second quarter, getting inside the 10-yard line two different times in the period.
But the Fightin' Chicks could not score on either of those drives and went to the second half facing the 13-0 deficit.
Chickasha started the second half by recovering an onside kick, though it still could not put points on the board. However, the offense was eventually able to break through and find the end zone in the third quarter.
A connection between Lowery and receiver Xavier Copeland-McFadden propelled Chickasha's first scoring drive of the game. A long pass between the two players set the Fightin' Chicks up with first-and-goal.
Chickasha eventually found itself facing fourth-and-goal and the thought of a third trip inside the 10 without points. But the third time ended up being the charm for Chickasha after Lowery found Copeland-McFadden again for a 6-yard touchdown.
Chickasha cut its deficit to just six points after the extra point and trailed 20-7 after three quarters. Newcastle extended its lead back to 13 after scoring on its first offensive possession after Chickasha's first touchdown.
With Chickasha trailing 20-7 in the fourth quarter, Lowery worked his way through Newcastle's defense and broke multiple tackles on a 46-yard touchdown run.
On Chickasha's next offensive possession, Wauahdooah got the ball from Lowery and bulldozed his way through Newcastle's defense. He worked his way down the sideline to tie the game at 20 before Newcastle's game-winning touchdown.
Chickasha fell to 1-6 on the season with the loss and fell to 0-4 in district play. Chickasha's next game scheduled game is at Elgin on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.