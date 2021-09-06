The Chickasha football team faced a tough test.
The Fightin' Chicks competed in their second game of the season last week, looking to get to 2-0 on the season after a win over Altus. Chickasha traveled to Marlow on Friday to battle an Outlaw squad ranked fourth in the Associated Press' Class 2A poll.
Chickasha scored two touchdowns late in the game, but Marlow came away with a 40-14 victory.
The Fightin’ Chicks got on the board in the fourth quarter. Ronald Givens got the ball and scored on a 5-yard run to get Chickasha its first points of the game. Chickasha trailed 40-0 at the time of the touchdown.
Malachi Paukei picked up his second touchdown reception of the season. He caught a pass from Landon Bowen, and that combination resulted in the game's final touchdown.
Bowen and Paukei also connected on a touchdown in Chickasha's win over Altus.
Chickasha got the ball first in the game after Marlow won the coin toss and decided to defer to the second half. Chickasha moved the ball before the Marlow defense came up with a stop.
Chickasha held its own on defense during Marlow's first drive, forcing senior Jace Gilbert to make a field goal. Gilbert, who has several Division I offers for kicking, proved his worth by hitting a field goal to give Marlow a 3-0 lead in the game.
Marlow continued to stop Chickasha's offense in the first quarter and got the ball back to the team's offense. Gilbert, who is also the Outlaws’ quarterback, threw a pass to Will Bergner from 30 yards out to give Marlow the 10-0 lead with 5:23 left in the first quarter.
Chickasha’s defense came up big again in the game, and Noah Flores made a play for the Fightin' Chicks by breaking up a pass. Chickasha’s defense stood strong, and Marlow lined up to attempt another field goal.
But Marlow bobbled the snap, and Chickasha's defense held strong on the ensuing scramble. Marlow led Chickasha 10-0 after the first quarter.
Marlow’s defense stood the test of time and forced Chickasha to punt, but a snap went over the punter’s head for a safety to give the Outlaws a 12-0 lead in the second quarter. Marlow held a 26-0 lead at halftime before extending that lead to 40-0 in the second half.
Chickasha now sits at 1-1 on the season, and the Fightin' Chicks are off this week. Chickasha will play at Anadarko on Sept. 17.
