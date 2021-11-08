The Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks played one last game in 2021.
The Fightin’ Chicks battled the Elgin Owls in the final game of the season for both teams. Chickasha was able to finish its season in Chickasha on Friday.
Chickasha fell behind by 21 points before scoring 21 points in a row to tie the game. In another game in which the final score does not necessarily indicate how close the game was, Chickasha ended up with a 49-27 loss to the Owls.
Chickasha only trailed by seven points at halftime, and the game was even at 21 points apiece in the third quarter. But Elgin rattled off 21 unanswered points a second time during the game before Chickasha scored its final six points.
The Owls added seven more points after Chickasha’s final touchdown.
Ma’lek Murphy once again proved to be a spark in the Chickasha offense. He found the end zone four times in the loss, scoring three of his touchdowns on the ground. He also had a touchdown reception in the game.
Chickasha’s first touchdown came on the offense’s fourth drive of the game. A pass from quarterback Cade Rayburn to Andre Bowens started the drive’s momentum, and Murphy recorded his first touchdown run on the drive.
Chickasha made it back-to-back scoring drives with a touchdown in the second quarter. A pair of pass completions from Rayburn to Noah Flores gave the drive momentum, and a touchdown pass occurred later on the drive.
Rayburn directed a pass to Murphy, and he found the end zone after catching the ball to get the Fightin’ Chicks within single digits of their opponent.
Chickasha’s final two touchdowns came from Murphy on the ground. His third touchdown came in the third quarter.
Multiple Elgin defenders tried and failed to tackle Murphy, and he found himself with nothing but grass in front of him on a 78-yard touchdown. The extra point tied the game at 21 points apiece.
Elgin ended up taking a 35-21 lead to the fourth quarter, and the Owls made the score 42-21. Murphy continued to step up for the Chickasha offense, and he found the end zone a fourth time to complete the scoring for Chickasha.
With the loss to Elgin, Chickasha ended its season with an overall record of 4-6. The team’s four wins came against Altus, Anadarko, Weatherford and Cache.
