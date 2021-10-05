The Chickasha Fightin' Chicks continued their season.
The Chickasha football team battled the Clinton Red Tornadoes in a District 4A-1 matchup last week. Chickasha saw Clinton put together a strong start and suffered a 54-14 loss in Chickasha on Friday.
Clinton entered the game as the No. 4 team in Class 4A, per Associated Press voters. Clinton moved up to No. 3 in that same poll this week.
Chickasha quarterback Landon Bowen ran for two touchdowns in the loss to Clinton. He ran well past the 100-yard rushing mark, and his two touchdown runs nearly totaled 100 yards on the ground.
Chickasha's two touchdowns came in the second half after Clinton went to the second half with a 40-0 advantage over the Fightin' Chicks. Chickasha's first touchdown occurred in the third quarter after Chickasha had some success on a previous offensive drive.
Chickasha had some success on its first offensive series of the second half, but it could not score points until the first play of its next offensive series. Chickasha's defense was able to get off the field, and Bowen was able to make his way to the end zone for a long touchdown run that got Chickasha on the board.
The Fightin' Chicks also scored on their final offensive series of the game and used the rushing attack to make their way down the field. Bowen found the end zone a second time on the drive.
Bowen scored on a 20-yard run for the Fightin' Chicks, and Chickasha added two points to complete the scoring.
Chickasha sits at 3-2 on the season and is currently 1-1 in District 4A-1. The Fightin' Chicks will travel to Elk City on Friday for another 4A-1 matchup.
Elk City lost last week and fell to 4-1 on the season with the loss. Elk City is also 1-1 in 4A-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.