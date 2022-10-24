The Fightin’ Chicks competed in another district game.
After playing two road games in a row, Chickasha returned home for Friday’s District 4A-1 matchup with the Clinton Red Tornadoes. Chickasha did pick up momentum after falling in a 21-0 hole, but that was not enough in a 40-7 loss in Chickasha.
The Red Tornadoes came out and scored on their first three offensive possessions and grabbed that 21-0 lead in the first quarter before Chickasha was able to gain any sort of momentum. But Chickasha did gain a little momentum despite the score.
Ma’lek Murphy put together another triple-digit rushing performance in the loss, and he had two runs of at least 65 yards against the Red Tornadoes. His 65-yard touchdown in the first quarter got Chickasha on the board, and the Fightin’ Chicks only trailed by 14 points after the game’s first quarter.
Chickasha’s defense then stepped up after that touchdown. After Clinton scored on its first three possessions, Chickasha’s defense got stops on the next two possessions to keep Chickasha in the game.
But Clinton managed to add another score before halftime, and Chickasha faced a 27-7 deficit going to the second half. The Fightin’ Chicks only had the ball three times in the second half, but they did move the ball to Clinton territory on two of those drives before they ended.
Chickasha’s first offensive drive of the second half featured big plays in the passing game. Chickasha had three double-digit pass plays on the drive before a turnover ended it.
Quarterback Cade Rayburn found Slade Josey, Da’Marion Harris and Ray’Shun Callahan for big plays on the drive.
Chickasha’s other promising drive came on its final possession of the game, trailing 40-7. Murphy had one last big run left, running for a 66-yard gain to set Chickasha up deep in Clinton territory.
But another turnover stopped another promising drive for the Fightin’ Chicks.
The Fightin’ Chicks fell to 5-3 on the season with the loss and fell to 3-2 in district play. This week’s district implications will only involve games without Chickasha.
Chickasha will host the Mustang JV team in Chickasha on Thursday before finishing the regular season with a district game at Cache next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.