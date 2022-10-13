A massive district game will involve the Chickasha Fightin' Chicks.
The only two teams without a District 4A-1 loss will meet in Elk City tonight, and the two teams will be battling for the top spot in the district. Chickasha is 3-0 in district play, and Elk City is 2-0 in district play.
Chickasha and Elk City enter the game both ranked in the Associated Press' Class 4A poll this week. Chickasha is ranked 10th, and Elk City is ranked third in the class.
Along with having a combined 10-2 record, Chickasha and Elk City have combined to win six games in a row. Chickasha is 5-1 and has won its last four games, and Elk City is 5-1 after winning its last two games.
Chickasha lost to a ranked Marlow team before its win streak, and Elk City lost to a ranked Carl Albert team before its win streak. The two teams have yet to play a common opponent this season.
With only six district games on the schedule, a win will be a big step toward winning the district for both teams.
Kickoff is for a 7 p.m. start.
