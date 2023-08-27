Football season is back in Chickasha.
The Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks competed on a brand new field with a new head coach for the first time on Friday evening, playing host to the El Reno Indians. Chickasha answered an El Reno scoring drive with one of its own early in the game, but El Reno pulled away in the first half before securing a 64-24 victory.
El Reno received the ball to start the game and moved the ball right down the field to score a touchdown. El Reno held an 8-0 lead less than a minute after the start of the game, but Chickasha at least put points on the board on its first drive of the game.
Chickasha had great field position, but the drive stalled and forced a field goal. Blayden Fewell sent the ball through the uprights to get Chickasha on the board, making the score 8-3.
And then El Reno started a long string of unanswered points in the first half, scoring 38 unanswered points to take a 46-3 lead.
But Chickasha at least found the end zone in the second quarter on a drive that saw Cade Rayburn connect with Kayson Paukei a couple of times. The passing game helped Chickasha move the ball, but it was the rushing attack that got the Fightin’ Chicks to the end zone for the first time this season.
One of Chickasha’s standout performances came from James Harrell, who scored twice on the ground. His first touchdown run came from 16 yards out.
Chickasha trailed 52-10 at halftime but continued to fight in the second half.
Harrell struck from 49 yards out on Chickasha’s second play from scrimmage in the third quarter. And the team’s final touchdown came through the air in the fourth quarter.
A 45-yard pass completion from Rayburn to Fewell set Chickasha up near the end zone again. On third down, Rayburn was forced to run around but got a pass off that Kyler Venable managed to bring down for Chickasha’s third touchdown of the game.
Now 0-1 on the season, Chickasha travels to Marlow later this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.