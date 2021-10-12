The Fightin’ Chicks traveled to Elk City.
Chickasha went to Elk City for Another District 4A-1 matchup, and both teams entered the game 1-1 in district play this season. Chickasha’s defense held strong early to keep the game close, but Elk City pulled away for a 31-8 victory over the Fightin’ Chicks.
Chickasha’s only touchdown drive of the game occurred in the third quarter. Chickasha trailed 24-0 before finding the end zone for the only time in the game.
Ronald Givens set Chickasha’s offense up with good field position after a good kick return that followed an Elk City scoring drive. Chickasha picked up multiple fourth-down conversions on the drive, and one of them resulted in a touchdown for the Fightin’ Chicks.
Quarterback Landon Bowen got the Fightin’ Chicks on the board with a short touchdown run. He then found Xavier Copland-McFadden in the end zone to get the Fightin’ Chicks to eight points in the game.
Elk City responded to Chickasha’s scoring drive with its final scoring drive of the game, scoring the game’s final seven points to go up by 23 points.
The two defenses stepped up early in the game, refusing to break after the offenses made their way down the field in the first quarter.
Chickasha got the ball first, and a long run by Landon Bowen set the Fightin’ Chicks up deep in Elk City territory. But Elk City’s defense stood tall and kept Chickasha off the board.
Elk City then got the ball and marched down the field, but Chickasha’s defense also stood tall at the end of the drive and held Elk City to just three points on the drive.
With Chickasha trailing 10-0 in the first half, the offense once again moved down the field. The passing game between quarterback Cade Rayburn and Tae’Shon Richardson helped the offense move down the field, but Chickasha finished another drive without points.
Chickasha is 3-3 on the season and 1-2 in district play. The Fightin’ Chicks get to return home for a district game against Cache on Thursday.
Cache is 2-4 on the season and 0-3 in district play.
