A district showdown took place in Elk City.
The 10th-ranked Chickasha Fightin' Chicks traveled to Elk City to face Class 4A's third-ranked team in a crucial Thursday matchup in District 4A-1. Both teams entered play without a district loss, and the game looked like it was going to be a back-and-forth affair.
The two teams traded touchdowns on their opening offensive possessions, but Elk City went on a 31-0 scoring run that went to the third quarter. Chickasha ended up with a 51-14 loss to snap a winning streak of four games.
The first two drives had the same result, but they were completely different.
Elk City ran the ball, took several plays and took quite a bit of time off the clock before scoring the first touchdown of the game. Chickasha only needed one play to score its first touchdown of the game.
Chickasha quarterback Cade Rayburn threw a pair of touchdown passes in the loss, and his first one found Da'Marion Harris for a long score. Rayburn threw a deep ball that made it over a leaping Elk City player, finding Harris and resulting in a 70-yard touchdown.
Elk City scored on its first four offensive possessions of the game, but Chickasha seemed to pick up a little momentum near the end of the first half. The defense came up with a fumble recovery, but Elk City's defense came up with a stop after the fumble.
Elk City added one more touchdown and held a 32-7 lead at halftime. Despite trailing 38-7 in the third quarter, Chickasha continued to fight.
The passing game once again played a key role in the offense's success. A drive filled with pass pays ended with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Rayburn to Ma'lek Murphy.
After Chickasha cut its deficit to 24, the defense built up a little momentum by coming up with another turnover. Murphy picked up a long gain on the ensuing drive and put the Fightin' Chicks pretty deep in Elk City territory.
But Chickasha's drive ended up stalling, and the Fightin' Chicks stayed at 14 the rest of the game.
Despite the loss, Chickasha is still 5-2 on the season and in decent shape in the district. Chickasha owns a 3-1 record in district play.
Next game
Chickasha will look to bounce back with another crucial game next week, and the Fightin' Chicks will get to play at home for that game.
Chickasha will host a Clinton team that is 3-3 on the season and 1-2 in district play.
