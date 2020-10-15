CACHE — The Chickasha Fightin' Chicks entered Thursday's game looking for their first victory since a season-opening win over Altus in August.
The Fightin' Chicks traveled to Cache on Thursday to face the Bulldogs in a District 4A-1 matchup. Chickasha suffered a 31-0 loss, falling to 1-4 on the season and 0-2 in district play.
The Chickasha defense had to try and stop Cache from scoring with solid field position early in the game. Cache's first three offensive possessions started in Chickasha territory. The Chickasha defense stood tall early, only allowing three points through Cache's first two drives.
But Cache finally found the end zone on its third drive and took a 10-0 lead over the Fightin' Chicks.
Trailing 17-0 in the second quarter, Chickasha seemed to get things going on offense after a long run from Ma'lek Murphy. But the possession ended up in a missed field goal.
Leading 17-0 at halftime, the Bulldogs added seven points in the third quarter and seven points in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.
With Chickasha trailing 31-0, Ronald Givens connected with Kaden Stephenson on a long pass completion that put the team pretty deep in Cache territory. But Cache was able to keep Chickasha scoreless.
Chickasha had scored in every game since a 24-0 loss to Cache in 2017 put the Fightin' Chicks at 0-4 that season.
Chickasha will be on the road next week, traveling to Bethany to face the Bronchos. The schedule could change.
