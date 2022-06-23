New Chickasha head football coach Eric Gibson is excited about the start of his tenure.
Gibson’s official hiring came earlier this year, and he came to Chickasha from Lawton Eisenhower. Since his hiring, Chickasha has implanted a staff of new and familiar faces.
Gibson is ready to take Chickasha to the next level, and he believes his tenure is off to a great start. He said the support from the administration, booster club and players have led to the strong start.
“The start at Chickasha has been great,” he said.
While Gibson said his first spring football season got cut short due to circumstances out of the program’s control, he also said the team got in some important work at a team camp. He is excited about what he saw.
“We did get two great days of team camp where the team competed hard, and we showed the grit needed to play my style of football,” he said.
Gibson talked about what he saw on both sides of the ball, calling the offense “explosive at times.”
“The offense looked very explosive at times,” he said. “(Ma’lek) Murphy is a beast and looks to be the centerpiece of our offense.
“We have experience at QB and potential vertical threats.”
Gibson added that the offensive line — a unit he said offensive line coach John Boogaard calls “The Pipeline” — came away with a strong performance as well.
As for the defense, Gibson said that the group continued to get better as the camp went along. The longer the defense was on the field, the more it figured out.
“Our defense showed tenacity against six different offenses and progressively showed more and more fundamental understanding of the scheme with increased reps,” Gibson said.
And now, the program is looking to get stronger in the physical and mental aspects of the game. Football has started its yearly Summer Pride program, and the coaches are looking for mental and physical progress.
“As far as weights and conditioning go, the emphasis will be learning how to compete and overcoming mental and physical stresses,” Gibson said. “The mental aspect will be the obstacle for us.
“High school football, especially in our district, is a grind. ... Learning how to combat the physical and mental components is imperative for the Chicks to compete at an extremely high level.”
Gibson’s tenure might have just started, but he is already excited about the future.
I truly think the future is bright at Chickasha,” he said. "There are a bunch of kids who are athletic and like to compete.”
He said the entire coaching staff is ready to “write this next chapter of football history.”
