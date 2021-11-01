NEWCASTLE — The Chickasha Fightin' Chicks and Newcastle Racers battled in a crucial District 4A-1 game.
The Fightin Chicks went to Newcastle on Friday and needed a victory to remain in the playoff hunt. Newcastle scored the game's final 35 points, winning the fourth quarter 21-0 in a 35-14 victory over Chickasha.
The game was closer than what the final score indicates. Chickasha jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, and the two teams were even at 14 entering the fourth quarter.
The Fightin' Chicks scored on their first two offensive possessions of the game, but their defense made a pair of early stands to help with the momentum.
Newcastle got the ball first and was fairly deep in Chickasha territory, but the Chickasha defense came up with a fumble recovery to end the drive. Chickasha's offense then took advantage of that turnover by finding the end zone.
Chickasha got some help from Newcastle penalties, but the Racers also had trouble stopping quarterback Landon Bowen. Bowen's running ability was a catalyst on the drive, and he found the end zone on a 4-yard run that gave Chickasha an early lead.
With Chickasha leading 7-0 in the first quarter, the defense forced a Newcastle punt on the team's second offensive possession of the game. The Fightin' Chicks started the following drive at their own 9-yard line, but that did not matter.
Chickasha's first five plays of the drive resulted in five first downs. It took the offense three plays to enter Newcastle territory.
Chickasha started the drive with a pass completion from Bowen to Price Molder.
The next three plays included two runs from Bowen and a run from Ma'lek Murphy. Noah Flores then fended off a Newcastle defender to make a tough grab on a pass from Bowen that added to the team's momentum.
Bowen pitched the ball to Murphy a few plays later, and Murphy got the ball to the end zone for a short touchdown run. Chickasha held a 14-0 advantage after the first quarter.
But the second quarter belonged to Newcastle. The Racers scored 14 points in the period to tie the game.
Newcastle was threatening to take the lead in the second quarter, but Chickasha's defense came up with another turnover. With Newcastle near the end zone, Timmy Pursley came up with a diving interception that put a halt to the drive.
Chickasha's best offensive drive of the second half came on the opening series. Chickasha found itself at the Newcastle 10-yard line before turning the ball over on downs.
But the third quarter belonged to the two defenses, and the teams found themselves in a stalemate as the final quarter began.
The Chickasha defense came up with another turnover that ended a long Newcastle drive in the fourth quarter. But the Racers got the ball back after getting a stop and finally found the end zone a third time.
The Racers added 14 more points to pull away from the Fightin' Chicks.
The loss eliminated Chickasha from playoff contention, but the Fightin' Chicks can still finish the season with a .500 record.
Chickasha is 4-5 on the season and 2-4 in district play. Chickasha will host Elgin on Friday.
