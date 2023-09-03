MARLOW — The Fightin’ Chicks continued to battle.
Chickasha went on the road for its second game of the season and battled a Marlow team tied for 10th in the Associated Press’ first 3A poll of the season and battled throughout the game despite Marlow getting off to a fast start. Chickasha lowered its deficit in the second half, but a 27-0 deficit was too big in a 37-14 loss to the Outlaws on Friday.
After Marlow moved down the field for a touchdown to go up 27-0 in the third quarter, Chickasha had success on offense and eventually scored a touchdown in the period.
First, quarterback Cade Rayburn had a pair of important completions to help Chickasha’s most successful drive up to that point. Those completions went to Blayden Fewell and James Harrell, but the drive stalled.
Chickasha’s defense came up big and forced a Marlow punt, and Chickasha’s success from the previous drive carried over to a touchdown drive.
First, Chickasha had to convert a third down on the drive.
A week after connecting on a touchdown pass, Rayburn and Kyler Venable connected on an important play that resulted in a first down on the drive. After making key plays with his arm, Rayburn used his feet and ran for a 69-yard touchdown to get Chickasha on the board.
Instead of handing the ball off on the play, Rayburn made the correct decision to keep the ball and outraced the Marlow defense on the touchdown run.
Marlow added a field goal and touchdown before Chickasha added one last touchdown. James Harrell found the end zone after scoring twice against El Reno the week before.
Marlow’s quick start to the game included getting a turnover on defense before scoring on its opening possession.
But Chickasha still battled, especially on defense, and managed to hold the Outlaws scoreless for the rest of the first quarter.
Chickasha still made plays on defense in the first half despite Marlow scoring a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter. The Fightin’ Chicks came away with a turnover themselves and held Marlow scoreless after a couple turnovers set Marlow up in Chickasha territory.
Marlow missed an attempt at a field goal after Chickasha got a stop and led 21-0 at halftime.
Now 0-2 on the season, Chickasha gets a week without a game before entering a rivalry game at Anadarko the following week. Anadarko is also 0-2 on the season, meaning both teams will be looking for their first win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.