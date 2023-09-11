It’s officially a rivalry week in Chickasha.
Continuing their longstanding rivalry, two schools not too far apart from each other will meet once again. The Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks will travel to Anadarko on Friday, and both teams will be looking for a big win before district play begins next week.
This season
The two teams will enter this week’s rivalry matchup looking to get in the win column this season. Both teams enter the rivalry matchup with identical 0-2 records.
Chickasha has lost to El Reno and Marlow this season, while Anadarko has lost to Lone Grove and Elgin.
James Harrell has played an important role in Chickasha’s offense this season. Chickasha has scored five touchdowns in two games, and three of those touchdowns are rushing touchdowns from Harrell.
Quarterback Cade Rayburn has a touchdown pass to Kyler Venable and a touchdown run this season. Chickasha is averaging 19 points per game.
Chickasha’s defense is coming off a more positive performance against Marlow after El Reno scored 64 points the week before. Despite Marlow scoring 37 points, Chickasha’s defense got several stops and forced a turnover after Derreck Owens-Shells forced a fumble that Logan Palesano recovered.
As for Anadarko, the Warriors are averaging 10 points per game this season, scoring 20 against Lone Grove before getting shut out against Elgin. The Warriors are looking to bounce back from a 76-0 loss to Elgin in their second game of the season.
Recent rivalry
The Chickasha and Anadarko rivalry took a short break in 2008 and 2009 before picking up again in 2010. Anadarko went on a long winning streak after Chickasha won in 2006, winning in 2007 before the break and then building the streak after it.
But the rivalry has started to turn again over the past few years, and Chickasha has started to bring more success back to the matchup. The Fightin’ Chicks have won three of the past four meetings with the Warriors.
Chickasha snapped its losing streak against Anadarko in 2019, winning 28-16 in a crucial district matchup.
Anadarko won the 2020 edition of the rivalry, but the Fightin’ Chicks have won the past two meetings. Chickasha won the 2021 matchup 43-38 and won the 2022 matchup 42-20.
