Trevor Caveness gets to continue playing football.
A part of the group of Chickasha football players to continue playing football at the next level, Caveness has made his decision official. Caveness recently made the decision that his career will continue at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva, and he will join fellow Fightin' Chick Ray'Shun Callahan in that program.
Getting to this point is something Caveness has talked about for most of his life. He is certainly fulfilling a dream.
“Playing college football has always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, so I think it’s exciting to make it official,” Caveness said. “It’s always been a dream of mine that I talked with my friends about all the time when I was little.”
But getting to this point in a playing career also comes with a big decision. Athletes must check out colleges and come up with a final decision about what is the right place for them.
Caveness was nervous about what he was going to decide, but a visit to the school helped show him what the right place for him was. He knew on that visit that he wanted to be a Ranger.
“Making the final decision was nerve-racking, but when I visited Northwestern, I knew it was the place for me,” he said. “Northwestern feels like home. The people there are amazing. They have nice facilities, and it’s close to home.”
Caveness and the rest of the senior class managed to go out with a playoff berth, and he finished his career with all-district recognition as a safety. He is proud of what he and others accomplished during their Chickasha careers.
“We were always told to leave it better than we found it,” Caveness said. “My freshman year, the seniors kind of set the standard of how to work hard and you can achieve what you want. … We continued to work hard, and it paid off our senior year.”
Chickasha went 7-4 and advanced to the Class 4A postseason.
As Caveness prepares to transition to a new setting and a new chapter, football is still there for him. The sport has been there for him for the majority of his life.
“I fell in love with the game when I was little because it’s like an escape from reality,” Caveness said. “Once you put the pads on and go on the field with your brothers, it’s like all the problems in your world are gone.
“You get an opportunity to show the community all the hard work you put in in the offseason.”
And with football has come a strong support network.
“I love the true brotherhood that the game brings,” Caveness said. “It allows you to see your brothers at their very best and their very worst and get through those times with them.
“It makes you close with your brothers because you see the hard work they’re putting in for you, so in return, you put that work back in for them.”
