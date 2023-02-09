Ray'Shun Callahan is heading to the northwest part of Oklahoma.
The Chickasha senior recently made his college decision official, and he will be playing football in college when he leaves Chickasha. Callahan was one of the six Chickasha football players to take part in a signing ceremony.
And Callahan will be calling Alva home in the near future. He has now signed to play football for Northwestern Oklahoma State University, and he will be a Ranger after leaving Chickasha.
Callahan has accomplished something he has wanted to do for a long time.
“It has always been a dream of mine to play at the next level, and actually achieving that feels amazing,” he said.
Callahan said he started playing football when he was extremely young, and he has continuously put in the hard work. That hard work has come on and off the gridiron, and now it has come to fruition in more ways than just football.
“I started playing football when I was very little, and just all the hard work I have put into the game has paid off,” Callahan said. “Now I get to go receive an education, and I get to continue to play the sport I love,”
Callahan said he fell in love with the physicality and aggression needed to play a sport like football. He has always loved the feeling of getting a big hit.
“I love the physicality and aggressiveness of the game,” Callahan said. “I fell in love with football when I was younger, mainly when I would hit someone really hard."
But football also provided him with something else. It gave him friendships that have lasted for years, and those friends have become like family.
That is something that has stuck out to Callahan about football.
“I saw all the friends that I had made and how they have stuck with me through the years, and now I call them my brothers,” he said.
During his time playing football for Chickasha, Callahan became an important player on multiple sides of the ball and in multiple facets of the game. His final season with Chickasha saw him earn District 4A-1 recognition as a tight end, according to Chickasha football.
Callahan will always remember getting to wear purple and gold.
“My career at Chickasha was fun,” he said. “I definitely appreciated all the coaches for pushing me to be great every day, no matter if I was playing scout team or if I was a starter.
“If I could go back and do it all over again, I wouldn’t change a thing.”
But Callahan now prepares to close the Chickasha chapter and begin a new chapter at NWOSU. NWOSU became the school and program for Callahan after crossing items off the list of things he was looking for.
“My main three things on deciding on a college were going somewhere I was wanted ... that would fit me as a player and a person, a place that I could get a great education and has a good program for what I want to major in and player-oriented coaches who care about my success on and off the field and in and out of the classroom, helping me to become a better man,” Callahan said.
Callahan wanted to go somewhere that will care about him and help him on and off the field. He found that place in NWOSU.
