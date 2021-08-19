Bridge Creek head coach Tanner Koons is hoping to get the Bobcats back to winning ways.
A former player at Tuttle and the University of Central Oklahoma, Koons is entering his first season at the helm of the Bridge Creek football program. Koons is replacing Scott O'Hara at the helm of the program is excited about entering his first season with the Bobcats.
“Very excited,” Koons said when asked about entering his first season.
Koons also said that the school and community have been supportive and are wanting success on the gridiron.
"I have really appreciated their support," he said.
The summer that the program has had is another reason for Koons' excitement in his first season with the Bobcats. He is appreciative of the work ethic and believes that consistency will be crucial going forward.
“It (the summer) has gone well,” Koons said. “We have a lot of boys showing up in the morning who are working hard. We are trying to emphasize consistency with them now.”
Koons is to attempting turn around a Bridge Creek program that has managed to win multiple games each of the past two seasons after multiple 1-9 records in a row. He said that playing with effort is one of the things the coaching staff is emphasizing in his first year. The staff is also emphasizing playing fast.
“Playing with effort is our biggest emphasis,” Koons said. “Also, we want to play fast on both sides of the ball. We try to get speed on the field at every position.”
Another key to Bridge Creek's season will be accountability and believing in the program, Koons said. He also mentioned that the staff is setting some high standards for the program.
“Players fully buying in and us as a coaching staff holding them accountable to the high standards that we set,” Koons mentioned as more keys to success.
Koons is hoping the Bobcats will be able to benefit from the program's more experienced players on the roster.
“Hoping that their experience can help put us in the right positions this year,” Koons said.
One senior player earned a spot on VYPE Magazine's Class 3A All-VYPE team. VYPE placed Alex Simons on the roster as an offensive lineman.
The Bobcats are in Class 3A and will open their season Sept. 3. Bridge Creek will get to play its season opener at home against the Royals of Community Christian School.
